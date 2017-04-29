How To Awaken Your Spirit This Spring

Winter is an enjoyable season for many of us especially those who thrive on winter sports. As long as you don’t mind the extreme cold, the shorter days, or the reduced levels of sunshine then winter is a breeze. For others, though, it can be a little more challenging to shake off those “winter blues”.

After being in hibernation mode for so long it’s easy to forget about the therapeutic benefits which can be gained from nature. If you’re still feeling a little unmotivated despite the arrival of spring, here are some reminders of how transformative time spent outdoors can be.

Have you ever noticed how some of your best ideas come to you whenever you’re near water? Head for the nearest river or beach and just watch the hypnotic movement of the water. When we pause for a while sometimes we can find inspiration – or the answer to a problem – hidden within the gentle sounds of moving water.

Stand in the sun for as long as you can and let the heat penetrate your skin deeply. If you listen closely you will almost hear the cells in your body thanking you. Observe the way you are breathing and notice how rejuvenating the fresh air feels when you take deeper, longer breaths as it infuses new life into your blood.

It may still be a little cool for walking around barefoot, but getting closer to the earth and soaking up some of its electrons can be very invigorating, and even scientists agree it’s good for your health. Resting on a smooth rock or getting closer to the trees can also have an incredibly calming effect on us.

What could be more blissful than stepping out of your shoes for a moment, leaning up against a tree and listening to the sound of running water as you soak up the sun’s rays? Spring is the perfect time to do it and as Hippocrates said, “Nature itself is the best physician”. It sure is cheaper than therapy!

by Moira Gale