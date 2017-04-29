Getting Healthy for Summer with Dr. Brenna Steels

Are you thinking about your ‘summer body’ as the nicer weather comes hurdling toward you?

Take into consideration that every human body is different in what fuels it best; meaning you may have a food intolerance that is preventing you from achieving the results you’ve been working towards. Removing a food that is an allergen or intolerance could mean a world of difference for your weight loss, with a multitude of other conditions and illnesses benefiting as well.

Naturopath Dr. Brenna Steels of Steels Naturopathic Clinic will help educate you through a journey of healthy weight loss to a healthier life. Dr. Steels’ THIN & Healthy Weight Loss Program is designed and supervised by Doctors. The program uses real food combined with education, tailored to your specific needs. Most extended health care benefits pay for a large portion of the program.

During the 9-week program, your food intolerances/allergens are identified and removed from your diet. Food intolerances have been linked to numerous health concerns like weight gain, decreased motivation, bloating, gas, diarrhea, constipation, snoring, lack of sleep, acne, eczema, hives, brain fog, fatigue, headaches, congestion and muscle and joint aches.

Services offered at Steels Naturopathic Clinic

• Weight Loss – Lose Weight & Feel Great!

• Naturopathic Medicine

• Live Cell Microscopy

• Allergy Sensitivity testing

• NAET (Nambudripad’s Allergy Elimination Technique)

• Acupuncture

• LILT (Low Intensity Laser Therapy)

• Rubimed Therapy

“I have lost 25 pounds on the program and I feel the most healthy I have ever felt in my entire life! Betty T.”

LOSE Weight & Feel Great!

Dr. Steels would like to personally invite you to come out and learn more about this exciting new program. Call today and start losing. Mention you saw the ad in Cottage Country Connection to receive a $25.00 discount on the 9-week program!

Date: April 19th 2017

Location: 339 Reid Street, Peterborough, ON

Time: 6:30 pm

Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Please RSVP as seating is limited. steelsnaturopathic@gmail.com

Dr. Brenna Steels B.Sc., N.D

339 Reid Street, Peterborough 705-742-0213