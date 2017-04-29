Fishing Adventure Getaways

Round up your family or friends and plan the best fishing getaway ever! Taking a fishing trip is a bonding adventure that can be your summer vacation, a daytime activity or a weekend away. Getting out on the water, enjoying fun times, and kicking back to relax all while making memories together.

Some of the world’s best freshwater fishing is found in Ontario, and cottage country offers the perfect destination for your fishing experience! Whether it’s boat-in or drive-in adventures, there are several great destinations for both day and charter trips. You can choose from cabins, resorts, lodges, or remote camps. Getaways just aren’t the same without fishing!

Here are a few destination ideas in cottage country to plan your next fishing trip.

Blue Pigeon Resort

Quickly becoming the premier Kawartha cottage resort destination, nestled on pristine Pigeon Lake in the famous town of Bobcaygeon, Blue Pigeon Resort provides some of the best fishing opportunities in Ontario. 16 newly remodeled cottages of varying sizes offer a haven of relaxation and peace to guests on the lake’s secluded shores. Pigeon Lake is particularly well known for its bass fishing but also offers walleye, muskie, and panfish, such as black crappie, bluegill, and perch. Visit their website to learn more about boat rental at the resort.

Elmhirst’s Resort

Located on the beautiful shores of Rice Lake, which is recognized as one of the best fishing areas in Eastern Ontario, Elmhirst’s Resort has waterfront cottages for a great fishing experience year-round. This cottage resort retreat is just 20 minutes from Peterborough. Rice Lake offers calm and relaxing fishing and the fish species include: largemouth bass, muskellunge, panfish (perch, crappie), walleye, blue gill and sunfish. Check with the resort for more details on their Rice Lake Fishing Getaway Package they offer.

Beachwood Resort

This beautiful Ontario resort is located in the heart of cottage country in Kawartha Lakes. Offering separate cottages, condos and lodge rooms, you’ll stay where you can enjoy great fishing on Lower Buckhorn Lake. There you can fish for carp, largemouth bass, muskellunge, panfish (perch, crappie), smallmouth bass and walleye. For more information on their Three-Day Fishing Adventure, contact the resort.

Southview Cottages & RV Park

Experience Rice Lake Carp Fishery at Southview Cottages, where they pride themselves as being one of the top fishing trip destinations in Ontario. There you can stay in housekeeping cottages and fish from any dock along their 1600 feet of shoreline with a boardwalk, along with three fishing piers with benches that are lit at night. Located on the north shore of Rice Lake, fish species include: carp, catfish, largemouth bass, muskellunge, panfish (perch, crappie), smallmouth bass and walleye.

Chemong Lake Fishing Charters

Offering two, four and six-hour musky (muskellunge, muskie) and pan fishing (bass, sunfish, pickerel, crappie, perch) excursions on Chemong Lake (with access to Buckhorn and Pigeon Lakes). They say Chemong Lake is the hidden gem of the Trent System. Enjoy award winning fishing in a relaxed family atmosphere with other fish species including carp and walleye.

Williams Outfitters

For a great day trip out on the water, Williams Outfitters offers both traditional and contemporary methods of fishing. This aboriginal owned and operated company is located on the Curve Lake First Nation in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes region. The company’s owner is Ojibwe First Nations guide Michael Williams. His goal is to revive the art of the ‘Native Guide’ and he promises a comfortable fishing adventure where he can pass on his traditional knowledge and fishing secrets of the area. Species include carp, largemouth bass, panfish (perch, crappie), smallmouth bass and walleye.

Buttermilk Falls Resort

Located on Boshkung Lake and adjacent to Buttermilk Falls, this Haliburton cottage resort offers a fantastic fishing destination. In the summer, they have great fishing and the falls attracts many fish species which come to the base of the falls to feed in the fresh clear water cascading into Boshkung Lake. You can fish for bass, lake trout, whitefish and pan fish and stay in fully equipped cottages overlooking the beautiful lake. They offer rental motor boats and fishing vacation packages.

Catch More Resort

Head out for an awesome vacation on the Trent River, which they say boasts some of the best fishing in Ontario! There you can fish for muskie, pike, walleye/pickerel, small and large mouth bass and pan fish. Catch More Resort offers a relaxing fishing getaway with seven housekeeping cottages, seasonal trailer sites, boat rentals and 15 miles of lock-free river!