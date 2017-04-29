Pots & Planting with Vikki

Weather-wise, we don’t know what we’ll get until we get it. That said, we can take steps to be prepared for the extremes. I am sure very few people wish a repeat of the weather and stresses of the Summer of 2016 – it was too dry, too hot and too extreme. In the seven weeks plus of heat and dryness we experienced many of our plants suffered. Plants, especially in small pots and containers, dried out several times per day and, when water restrictions came into effect, it was not possible to water them that often, even if you had the time and energy to do so.

This year it is practical to consider replacing small pots (less than 14” in diameter) with larger, deeper pots. BIG pots hold a lot of soil and soil holds water. It’s quite simple: large pots dry out less frequently than small pots. Plants that do not experience the extreme stress/de-stress/stress/de-stress patterns remain lush, in bloom and healthy.

Therefore, instead of three or five small pots scattered on the stairs to your front door, consider one or two large pots (18” +) at the base of the stairs. A visitor’s eye will be instantly drawn to it and its largesse will allow for spectacular and welcoming plant arrangements, with minimal care.

In large pots consider planting large plants such as canna lilies, elephant ears, ornamental grasses, ferns or palm plants along with geraniums, dragon wing begonias and even strawberries, tomatoes and herbs. Large plants fill a large pot and give a lush effect for less money than one expects.

When possible, consider replacing hanging baskets with large patio pots or large window boxes (30” +). Plants that are “grounded” will dry out 50% less as they will not be moving around in Mother Nature’s “oven”.

A large pot can be expensive to fill with proper Container Soil. Remembering that soil holds moisture, find a balance between using “filler” and topping up with soil. If the environment is windy, add bricks or rocks to the bottom of the pot. This is also a good technique to keep pots heavy to prevent theft in a commercial or business setting. If the need to move the pots easily is priority, then use unused nursery pots flipped into the bottom of the pot or pieces of large Styrofoam. At least 50% of the large pot should be soil to make the moisture retentive soil work in your favour.

By Vikki Whitney, Owner of Griffins Greenhouses

