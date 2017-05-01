A Little Bit of Love for Your Boat

Its finally the time of year you have been waiting for, the birds are singing, the sun is out and the lake has melted. Time to put the boat back in! Before you throw the plugs in and set it afloat this is the perfect time of year to set your season up for success. With a few helpful tips your boating season will be the best it’s ever been.

Start with a good clean, giving your boat a solid clean does multiple things, first it makes your boat look spectacular but more importantly it gives you an opportunity to inspect every inch for any possible issues you might have during the season, cracks, unplugged switches, torn tops and loose fasteners will all be revealed and fixing some of these little issues early on will save in the long run. A deep clean also gives you an opportunity to organize and inspect your safety gear, remember lifejackets that are ripped and torn are no longer certified. Be sure that your fire extinguisher is charged and the batteries are topped up and new in your flashlight.

Once everything is cleaned and inspected it’s the perfect time to protect your boat for the season ahead. Your boat sits in the elements for most of the summer spring temperatures are perfect for applying a coat of wax to the deck and the hull. Marine wax serves two purposes it will help bring back that showroom shine but more importantly it acts like sunscreen and will ensure that your boat stays shiny and doesn’t fade from the harmful effects of the sun. While you are applying protectant to the hull don’t forget to waterproof your canvas, boat tops are designed to be both waterproof and breathable however as dust and debris settles on the top it will slowly lose its water retention properties a spray on marine waterproofing works great but you can also use the same spray you would use for tents or outdoors equipment.

Last and most importantly it’s time to check the mechanical systems. Start with the battery and bring it up on a slow charge and tighten the leads with a wrench. Check all fluids oil, gas, hydraulic steering and trim fluid. Check that all hoses are on tight and the prop is damage free and the prop nut is tight. After your thorough inspection, it is best to start the boat on a flush to ensure that there are no water exhaust or fluid leaks before hitting the lake. Inspect the tires and grease the bearings on your trailer and it’s time to head for the lake. Before you launch don’t forget the most important part in your boat – Never forget to put in the drain plug because without it you’re going down!

By Jay Poole, Buckeye Marine, www.buckeyemarine.com

Jay Poole is one of the many boat gurus at buckeye marine. He is the in the fourth generation of the Poole family and Jay is involved in all aspects of the business in sales service, and is an avid boater and water sports enthusiast.