Can You Have a Campfire in Your Backyard?

Sitting outside by the fire is a beloved pastime that we as Canadians so long for after a lengthy winter.

Many people are asking, “Are outdoor fires allowed?” This question is of particular interest to city dwellers that have neighbours close by. Each municipality sets their own regulations for open air burning so check with your local fire department for clarification on the bylaws in your area.

In Peterborough, under the Ontario Fire Code (2.6.3.4.), open air burning is not permitted except for the purpose of cooking food on a grill or BBQ. Once the food is cooked the fire must be extinguished. In accordance with the Fire Protection and Prevention Act, an individual convicted of an offence for contravention of the Ontario Fire Code is liable to a fine of up to $50,000 and/or one year in jail.

The next question is “If I can’t have a wood burning fire, can I use a propane or natural gas fire pit or fire table?” As long as the fire pit or fire table is listed and regulated by TSSA (technical safety standards association) you are okay to use it. These appliances do not constitute the definition of “open air burning” and are listed for use in the outdoors. The risk of fire is eliminated when the appliance is shut off so the City of Peterborough would permit using these appliances as designed.

So if you are purchasing a fire pit or fire table that is not listed you will want to be sure to ask your local fire department to seek clarification for its use in your particular municipality.

Be safe and considerate of your neighbours, and enjoy your backyard fire this summer.

Submitted by Michele Kadwell-Chalmers, fireplace consultant at The Original Flame Inc.

www.theoriginalflame.com

705-742-9452,

982 Hwy 7 East, Peterborough, ON

Photo Credit Tonya Cowle