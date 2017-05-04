Raking Weeds from Your Shoreline

Introducing the Beach and Weed Rake System that includes two rakes so you can cut weeds, then pull and rake them out of your water area without damaging the shoreline.

This rake system also comes with a floater option to remove floating aquatic vegetation, or take the float off the rake head and have it sink into the water to rake weeds that are deep beneath the surface.

It’s a safe, cost effective and sustainable alternative to using algaecides or herbicides to kill weeds.

When you kill weeds and unwanted aquatic vegetation, the dead weeds just sink to the bottom of the water body and cause more harm than good. There is nowhere for the dead and decaying matter to go so it just accumulates as muck and sludge at the bottom of the water. It also zaps the oxygen from the water and can cause fish kills as the decaying debris begins to decompose.

RS Systems (ON) Inc. can also supply and install a windmill or solar aeration system that assists in improving the shorelines water oxygen while reducing your weeds. RS Systems also sells and installs Dock Lighting, add a set of Dock Lights for identifying your location at night.

