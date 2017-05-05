It’s More than Just Shopping … It’s a Destination

Lockside Trading Company provides a one-stop shop all year round.

The three-time National Award winning retailer, family run since 1987, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate Lockside’s 30th and Canada’s 150th anniversary they are promoting Canadian Made Furniture. This year all Canadian made furniture purchases will be TAX OFF!

Situated at a unique location in Young’s Point, in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes at Lock #27 where the Trent-Severn Waterway meets Highway 28. Listed as an Ontario Major Attraction, it is one of the most popular tourist stops in Cottage Country. With over 100,000 people stopping in every year, the store is in constant change offering a multitude of choice from furniture and home décor to unique giftware and casual clothing, plus everything in between.

Offering 7,000 square feet of shopping, there are so many great finds here just waiting to be discovered. A shopping destination that needs to be experienced more than once in order to appreciate the vast array of quality goods they have.

In addition, did you know Lockside Trading Company also boasts a successful Interior Design Service? Covering everything for your home/cottage/ and commercial space. With their dedicated staff and quality products, they cater to customers on any budget, in any location, with any look and style. Lockside offers FREE interior design consultations when purchasing furniture from them, having all your design needs under one-roof. This FREE service includes in-store and on-site consultations, room layouts, colour and fabric selections. It is a service that works with the customer, giving them direction and confidence to create a living space that they dream of!

They offer unique lighting, window treatments from Hunter Douglas, area rugs, quality custom-made furniture specializing in Canadian made. As well as professional delivery and installation service.

Located on site is The Famous Steamers Café & Ice Cream Parlor serving the one and only Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream, specialty drinks, latte, cappuccino, and much, much, more!

“It’s where friends and family meet all year round!”

Visit www.lockside .com for more information.

Also find Lockside on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest

Lockside Trading Company

2805 River Ave., Young’s Point, ON K0L 3G0

shop@lockside.com 1-888-714-0484