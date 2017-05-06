Providing the right care, at the right time, in the right place.

As the lead hospice palliative care provider for the City of Kawartha Lakes, the Community Care Health & Care Network’s goal is to provide comfort and dignity for people living with illness, as well as care and support for family members. The Network’s Palliative Care Community Team (PCCT) can help.

Since 2015, the PCCT has operated from Community Care’s Hospice Services, located in Lindsay and serving the entire City of Kawartha Lakes. The PCCT is a partnership among Community Care and other local health care providers, and is a centralized approach to linking patients and families to available palliative care services.

The PCCT is here to help people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting condition. The team connects such individuals and their families with services and supports that they need. PCCT members collaborate to implement shared-care plans, as well as assess each unique client case, make referrals and provide access to palliative care and grief support services. The team strives to make the intake process and prioritization of patients as efficient as possible, and to get patients and their families help as soon as possible.

In 2016, the PCCT supported 208 different clients. This entailed 1,854 visits with those clients, providing care for the mind, body and spirit. Care begins as early as diagnosis of a life-threatening illness and continues through to bereavement.

How can the PCCT help you?

By providing education and resources to assist you, the PCCT can help manage the transition between hospital and home. If needed, the PCCT can connect you to a family doctor, and to other community services you need.

How is this different from the health care you are receiving now?

PCCT brings together members of your care team from different organizations to meet regularly. The PCCT provides expert palliative consultation to members of a care team, as well as 24/7 on call coverage to support patients and families.

How can the PCCT support your family?

PCCT supports families by providing access to support groups, counseling and respite. It can help families better understand their loved one’s wishes, which can ease the way when there are difficult decisions to make.

Access to care is available 24/7. When hospitalized, program patients are identified and followed through community and hospital rounds involving all PCCT members.

For more information about the Palliative Care Community Team for the City of Kawartha Lakes, contact Community Care’s Hospice Services at 705-879-4123 (email hospiceinfo@ccckl.ca)

The Community Care Health & Care Network is dedicated to improving the health and well being of everyone in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Hospice provides critical illness, end-of-life and grief support for clients and their caregivers. Contact Community Care at 705-324-7323 (www.ccckl.ca).