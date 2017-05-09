Cottage Country Fishing

Peterborough, the Kawarthas and the Haliburton Highlands are the perfect destination for fishing. With many cool and warm water lakes and rivers, and a variety of fish species to catch from pan fish to sport fish, it all happens here. Although fishing is meant for pleasure and fun, in Ontario there are rules to follow while taking part in this pastime/sport. You’ll need to get a fishing license, and learn the open seasons, catch limits and fishing zones before you head out to the water. Here’s a handy guide for fish by species.

When to go

Here are the regulations for what dates you can fish for each species. Peterborough and the Kawarthas are in Zone 17 and for full details, check out www.ontario.ca/document/ontario-fishing-regulations-summary.

• Walleye and Sauger – 2nd Saturday in May to November 15

• Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass – 3rd Saturday in June to December 15

• Northern Pike – Open all year

• Muskellunge – 1st Saturday in June to December 15

• Yellow Perch – Open all year

• Crappie – Open all year

• Sunfish – Open all year

• Brook Trout – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Brown Trout – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Rainbow Trout – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Lake Trout – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Pacific Salmon – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Atlantic Salmon – 4th Saturday in April to September 30

• Lake Whitefish – 4th Saturday in April to November 15

• Lake Sturgeon – Closed all year

• Channel Catfish – 4th Saturday in April to November 15