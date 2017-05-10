Facts About Turtles

Living in the Country we are blessed with an abundance of wildlife. One of my fondest childhood memories was our driveway full of snapping turtles nesting. Even better was when they hatched, we would run around with a bucket trying to catch the baby turtles and bring them down to the water to watch them swim away.

We are so fortunate to have the Turtle Trauma Centre in Peterborough. They care for sick and injured turtles and help to educate us about these amazing creatures. Before researching for this article I had no idea that 7 out of 8 species of Ontario turtles are at risk and that only 1% of eggs make it to adulthood! There is so much more we can learn by taking a visit to the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre, they have an education centre and offer outreach programs as well.

Summer is a busy time for the staff and volunteers at the centre, as injured turtles are brought in on a daily basis. They also have many hours of daily care and maintenance for the turtles that they have already helped. At any given time there can be up to 100 turtles plus hatchlings that need to be taken care of.

The months of June & July can be tough at the centre; this is nesting season when females look for that perfect spot to lay their eggs – which unfortunately can be in some dangerous places! If an injured female is brought into the centre and dies before laying her eggs, the trauma centre can now extract her eggs and incubate them so the babies do not die as well which helps increase the turtle population.

So, if you see an injured turtle, help it out so that all of Ontario’s turtle species are around for future generations.

Tips for helping an injured turtle:

• Find a large container with a secure lid and put holes in it (I’m going to keep one in my car)

• DO NOT put in any water. If the turtle is unable to hold up its neck it could drown, instead put a damp towel in the bottom of the container. Do not offer it anything to eat

• Note the location (road, major intersections, and mileage) where the turtle was found to ensure it can be released according to provincial regulations.

• Call the centre at 705-741-5000 for the location to drop off the injured turtle

• Make sure to WASH your hands after handling.

by Tania Moher