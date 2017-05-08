Pontoon Boats are Making a Splash

Add square footage to your dock – tie up a pontoon boat and you now have instant seating at your dock. Your pontoon is like a living room on the water with sun protection courtesy of the Bimini top. A priceless addition in municipalities with bylaws that severely limit dock size (North Kawartha, Havelock Belmont Methuen and many others).

Twenty-five years ago, our retired cottage neighbour had a pontoon boat complete with fold up chairs with webbed seats. The pontoon boat has evolved in the past 25 years and so has its owner.

Versatility has made the pontoon “everyone’s” boat, it’s no longer just the retiree’s ride. The 2017 pontoon boat can offer comforts that make it feel like an extension of the cottage. Why not…that’s where most of our time is spent. Some have a

change room, a daybed, a built-in sink, a dining table and seating as comfy as any sofa. Some designs will speak to the family fisherman with fishing seats and a fish finder on board and when the fishing is done, it will easily accommodate a dozen to head out for a family cruise.

The Legend Bayshore Series redefines luxury with its pillow furniture and deluxe console. Features such as a daybed, a bar area and a fishing station are on board. A little luxury never hurt anyone but this boat isn’t just for relaxing – tow the kids in a tube – yes – it can be done. The Bayshore Series is priced from $26,999.

Less means more in Legend’s Splash series …and less in a good way. Less money and less dockage space. A light compact pontoon that will do whatever you want on the water…adventure, fun, relaxing, fishing, spending time with friends. Measuring in at just under 17’ and a price tag just under $18,000 including motor. Very comfortable, great design and fantastic pricing are making the Splash one of the more popular models.

Legend boats are made in Whitefish Ontario so not only will you get you a fantastic boat but you are buying Canadian.

By Lee Minty, Anstruther Marina

www.anstrutherlakemarina.com

(705) 656-4783