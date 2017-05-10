Get out your binoculars, get outdoors and get birding this spring and summer! What could be better than a recreational activity that brings you outside in nature, hearing the beautiful sounds and spotting a new species of birds. And what better place to enjoy this pastime than cottage country!

Ontario’s cottage country offers a fantastic opportunity for bird watching with a wide range of habitats and tons of species. Bird watching is the act of watching, monitoring, feeding, filming, or photographing birds and this hobby continues to grow in popularity. It is an experience enjoyed by all ages and helps connect people to nature on a different level.

The Kawartha and Haliburton region of cottage country area is a great location for bird watching as it has a little bit of everything from wetlands and highlands, open fields and woodlands. This attracts shorebirds, songbirds, birds of prey, meadowland birds and water fowl. With the warmer weather and the annual spring bird migration, you may be able to spot birds such as owls and songbirds. The songbirds’ unique and varied songs combined with their vibrant colours makes them one you will want to keep an eye out for! According to the Ontario Bird Records Committee, there is close to 500 species of birds that have been recorded in Ontario. A great part of this hobby is keeping a list of all the birds you spot during your time birding. A bonus to this pastime is that it’s inexpensive and can be enjoyed from anywhere – like sitting on your cottage deck or a lovely walk in the woods. Some other species that have been spotted in the Kawartha Lakes district are tundra swans, hooded mergansers, wood ducks, merlin’s, loons, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, woodpeckers, and the list goes on.

Purchasing a field guide book for your area, will be a big help as a beginner as it will have pictures of the birds and tips for identifying them. You can also do this online, where many will have the sounds of the birds as well. If you get more involved, you may want to join a local birding club. In Peterborough, you can check out The Peterborough Field Naturalists (PFN), a registered charity and active club.

Get out there with nature and as you look through your binoculars almost anywhere in cottage country, you’ll see a new species to add to your list!