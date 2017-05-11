OMG I Saw a BEAR!

In the 28 years since my family moved to the Kawarthas, I have never seen a bear – aside from behind a safe barrier at the zoo or watching those cute videos of bears scratching their backs on trees – but never in the wild.

A bear’s entire life revolves around food so they spend most of their time looking for it. When bears find food (garbage, pet food, or bird seed) near peoples homes, cottages, or campsites they continue to return as long as the source of the food is available.

I think we have all heard of the common practices to keep bears away, but what do you do if you encounter a black bear while enjoying the great outdoors.

If you encounter a black bear you need to stop and remain calm. Much easier said then done I’m sure. You need to determine which type of encounter it might be – sighting, surprise or close encounter. If it’s a sighting or surprise encounter DO NOT try to get closer for a better look or a picture, be sure to always watch the bear, and then slowly back away until the bear is out of sight. DO NOT scream, run, turn your back on the bear, kneel down, make direct eye contact, climb a tree or try to swim – bears can climb and swim much better than us!

If it’s a close encounter make noise, yell, blow a whistle or air horn, throw things, wave your arms and try to make yourself appear bigger. If the bear keeps coming towards you STAND your ground, use bear spray if you have it or anything else you can use to threaten or distract the bear. Fight back!!! Hopefully, it never comes to that!

Black bears will often demonstrate behaviors or warning signals that are also good to be aware of. Bears do not want to have contact with humans and they want to get out of the situation as much as you. So giving you warning signals lets you know you are too close. If a bear stands on its hind legs it’s not aggressive behavior, bears do this to get a better look or smell. If the bear feels threatened by you, it may make huffing, moaning, clacking, or popping noises with its mouth. A bear might also swat at the ground or charge towards you. Normally the more noise a bear makes the less dangerous it is, it’s a tactic to scare you off – so be sure to listen and back away!!

by Tania Moher

Photo Credit Trudy M