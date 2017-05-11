Fun in the Water with Jay Poole

Most often these days you can guarantee that the ice is off our lakes from April to November, that’s eight months. Snowboarders, snowmobilers and Leaf’s Fans would all be ecstatic to be able to pull off an eight-month season. If you are brave, prepared, and dedicated, you can pull off eight incredible months of water sports. Follow these helpful tips to get the most of your water sports season.

First and foremost, cold water is no joke. Water pulls heat out of your body about 25 times faster than air. Without proper measures, cold water can have a paralyzing effect on your muscles and hypothermia is a real risk. Water is considered a hypothermia danger as warm as 20°C or 70°F. You shouldn’t ever go in the water without thermal protection below 15°C or 60°F, as when you are below that temperature unprotected water immersion causes cold shock where your body loses control of the breath and causes an uncontrollable gasp which can often bring water into the lungs and threaten drowning. Said plainly, be very prepared.

Getting ready for an early or late season watersports adventure can be accomplished safely with lots of preparation and knowledge. The most important piece of the puzzle is thermal protection or wetsuits / drysuits. Although it may sound counterintuitive my preference is wetsuits. Wetsuit technology is moving so quickly that wetsuits older than 5 years old are obsolete. New wetsuits are lighter, warmer, and more flexible than they have ever been. The way you purchase your wetsuit is based on the temperature of water you will be in.

Just like buying a good winter coat, the more insulation the warmer you will be. 5 millimeter wetsuits are temperature rated between 7°C and 12°C, 4 millimeter wetsuits range from 12°C to 15°C and 3 mil suits are good from 15°C to 20°C. Although an important piece of the puzzle, a good wetsuit should always be accompanied by a certified life vest. Early and late in the season, it is important for not only the rider to wear a vest but also all those in the boat. The best protection from cold water is to keep yourself afloat at all costs.

When you go out on the water, plan not only for the time that you are in the water but also the time that you get out. Load the boat with plenty of towels, blankets and a change of warm clothes. Pack a winter jacket so that you can stay warm. Be sure to take a fully charged phone, and let multiple people know what your plans are, where you are going, and when you plan to be back at the dock. Make sure that there is someone who can come to your aid if something goes wrong. Pay attention to the forecast and be aware of obstacles in the water. If the water is below 20°C use caution at all times and if it’s not fun, it’s not worth it!

Jay Poole is an avid watersports enthusiast and is a Waterski Wakeboard Canada Master Coach Developer and National team coach for Wake Canada. He works with all ages and abilities to spread the joys of water sports. Jay works full time for Buckeye Marine and volunteers for waterski wakeboard Canada coaching towed watersports in the Kawarthas.

By Jay Poole, Buckeye Marine

www.buckeyemarine.com