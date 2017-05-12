5 Reasons to Hire an Expert to Build the Deck of Your Dreams

There is a lot more to a new deck than just boards and nails. Having the deck you dream of, means hiring the right builder to do the job.

Consider these 5 things before you hire:

1. Safety should be the primary concern. Your Professional Deck Builder will design and build your deck with optimum safety in mind. The main areas that typically fail and cause safety issues when not built by professionals are the structural connection to the house, the supports, the stairs, and most importantly the railings. Not done properly, any of these areas could fail and cause injuries and/or costly repairs.

2. Building to Code. An expert deck builder will know how to design and build the deck and stairs to meet the specific Building Code requirements, and will only install railings that are Ontario Engineer Certified and/or approved by the Building Department. They will also work with you to get the proper permits and approvals needed. When you work with a Deck Company that has a reputation for quality and attention to detail, you can rest assured no corners will be cut.

3. Footings, the foundation of the entire project, can be problematic or even fail if not designed and installed by experienced professionals. Many beautiful new decks have heaved or sagged a year or two later, because the footings weren’t done properly. Knowing the soil, the loads, the depths, the footing sizes, and things like choosing screw piles or concrete, is what will keep your new deck flat, level and structurally sound for many years.

4. Materials. There are so many options to choose from, including Pressure Treated, Cedar, Exotic Hardwoods such as Kayu Batu or Ipe (pronounced ee-pay), and maintenance free options like Composites, PVC, aluminum or Stone. Multiple Railing options can confuse things even more with choices of Woods, Aluminum, Composites, Glass, Stainless Steel, and the list goes on. Your Deck Expert can explain the pros and cons of all the options and help you find a style that you’ll love, but also works with your budget.

5. Added Value. Whether you plan on selling in the future or will be staying put long term, an outdoor living space that is well designed and professionally built will add considerable value to your home or cottage for years to come.

“Steve and his crew were very hardworking and professional. Quality materials were used, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the finished product. Highly recommended!” Diane & Heber

Hire an expert to build the deck of your dreams. Then you can sit back, relax, entertain and soak up those sunny days of summer on your beautiful new deck!

