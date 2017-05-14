Is There a Road Through Your Cottage Property?

Around many lakes in cottage country, there are 66 ft. shore road allowances reserved by the Crown, which are laid out along the shores of navigable lakes and rivers in Ontario. At law, they are considered public highways and today are usually owned by the local municipality.

In most cases, these shore road allowances have never been opened as public highways and are often occupied and enjoyed by the owner of the cottage lot that abut these lands. It is not unusual to find property owners have constructed all or part of their cottages boathouses on these shore road allowances. However, there is a great misconception that if you possess a shore road allowance that you can ultimately dispossess the municipality of its ownership. Adverse possession is not available against any road allowance or public highway.

When purchasing a cottage property adjacent to such a shore road allowance, a purchaser should be aware that s/he is not receiving title to the lands that actually front on the water’s edge. The 66′ strip of land lying between the lot and the water’s edge will remain owned by the municipality and, technically, since the shore road allowance is a public roadway, it can be used by the public for the purpose of traveling through and back along the shore line.

Any buildings or structures that have been located on the shore road allowance are encroaching on a public road and a purchaser should seek a licence or letter of tolerance from the municipality permitting the encroachment. The ultimate solution to shore road allowance problems is to make an application to the local municipality to close and transfer the shore road allowance to you as the abutting property owner. There may be costs involved such as having a survey done of the land and municipalities may charge you a fee to cover their administrative and other costs.

While many people purchase cottages subject to shore road allowances, and have never been negatively affected by their existence, one should be aware of the legal realities of such a road allowance and the cost of obtaining title to it in the future.

By Staples & Swain

www.staplesswain.com

705 324 6222