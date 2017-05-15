Exercising Design-Build Creativity Lifestyle Sunrooms

Susan Preston put a great deal of thought into the function of her new sunroom. She wanted a bright area that could be used as an exercise space. With a large family, she also wanted a favourite gathering room. And, she wanted a place to relax and enjoy her morning coffee. Susan envisioned a sunroom that was made of full walls of glass with no visual barriers. Her sunroom needed to maximize the view to her pool and landscaped backyard.

“Susan had some unique requests which we were very happy to accommodate,” says Keith Carroll, co-owner of Lifestyle Home Products. “This room, like many of our sunrooms was to be multi-functional. The first step was to create plans that would meet Susan’s needs in every aspect.”

One of the features that Lifestyle incorporated into the 220-sq.-ft space was to build a very large “hidden” closet that spanned 10 ft. x 7 ft., providing the storage needed to accommodate a multi-use room. Another unique aspect was a row of transom windows along the wall of the sunroom that was attached to the house. “We designed this 18’ x 3’ ft. feature to bring even more light into Susan’s home,” says Keith.

Lifestyle sunrooms have R-values suited to the Ontario climate. This means they function as well in hot summers as they do in cold winters. With the Susan’s backyard pool now open, the seasonal backdrop for her sunroom has changed. Keith says, “Homeowners love the fact that they can stay cool when the sun is hot, and also avoid the bugs at night.”

From concept to completion, Susan gives Lifestyle sunrooms top marks. “Every person with Lifestyle was phenomenal. Their attention to detail – whether it be the electrical, the guys pulling the place together, or Brian who oversaw the entire project.” She adds, “I absolutely love my Lifestyle sunroom. It is absolutely amazing.”

