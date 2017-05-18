Business Owners Sharing Solutions – the Kawartha Chamber’s first B.O.S.S. seminar in March focused on just that. Small businesses teaching and supporting each other.

Many business owners have the same questions when it comes to promoting themselves online. This event brought staff and proprietors of local businesses together to answer these questions.

Moderator Jeannine Taylor of kawarthaNOW.com led the conversation with panelists; Chris Calbury of Emmatt Digital Solutions, Vikki Whitney of Griffin’s Greenhouses, Rachel Sloan of Trinket & Treasures, and Erin McLean of McLean Berry Farm. Panelists discussed tips, tricks, and success stories relating to websites, email marketing, Facebook, and Instagram.

“Great presenters, all with different experience and applications. Thanks for the multitude of information.” One attendee commented.

The BOSS format is different from other seminars and workshops. It allows attendees to hear from professionals they can relate to. Panelists delivered clear dos and don’ts based on their own experiences.

Following the panel discussion, attendees engaged in table conversations in small groups to discuss challenges they’ve faced with online marketing.

“Having the table talk at the end was great,” an attendee noted, “There were great ideas put forward to assist those with challenges.”

To read what the panelists had to say visit the Blog on www.KawarthaChamber.ca.

Following the discussion, Tracy Logan of Logan Tree Experts, encouraged business owners to support each other online: “A way we can help each other as a community of business owners is to like each other’s pages, share each other’s posts, improve our own community.”

The Kawartha Chamber is hosting its next B.O.S.S. seminar in May focusing on Human Resources and Hiring. Visit the Events Calendar on www.KawarthaChamber.ca for details.

The Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism proudly represents businesses and organizations in Curve Lake, Douro-Dummer, North Kawartha, Selwyn and Trent Lakes.