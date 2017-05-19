Learning Meditation

Meditation seems to be a real buzzword nowadays and often conjures up images of sitting in the Lotus position humming or repeating mantras in unfamiliar languages. The truth is there are many different ways to meditate and most of them are very easy.

There are sitting meditations, walking meditations and even laughter meditations. We can meditate with our eyes open or closed, we can meditate in a group, alone at home, or even sitting on a crowded train. Meditation may involve turning all of our attention to our breathing, we could be focussing on a given object such as the flame of a candle, or we could simply be observing our thoughts as they come and go while we carry on with our daily lives.

Why meditate?

Meditation can reduce stress and improve concentration, it benefits cardiovascular and immune health, and it can even slow down the aging process. The only side effect of all of this meditating is increased happiness!

Mindfulness meditation can be done anywhere – even while washing the dishes. Many people in the Peterborough area whose physician is part of the Family Health Team have received a referral to participate in the Mindfulness Meditation program and been pleasantly surprised by the continuing benefits of this powerful stress relieving practice.

The Dharma Centre in Kinmount (near Fenelon Falls) offers many courses and retreats providing an opportunity to experience different methods of meditation and learn from a variety of knowledgeable teachers. Visit their website to find out more: http://www.dharmacentre.org/

Transcendental meditation training (popular with celebrities such as Oprah and Katy Perry) is now available in Cottage Country through the Maharishi Foundation US, with qualified teachers bringing it into the Peterborough area. For information on a free introductory talk on Transcendental Meditation being held at Market Hall on May 13, 2017, you can visit their website: http://www.tm.org/

Meditation is so easy you don’t even have to leave your home to do it. Here is a link to a very short meditation, only 2 minutes long, led by Tony Robbins. It’s a great introduction to the simplicity and effectiveness of meditation: https://www.facebook.com/droz/videos/10150779796069995/

by Moira Gale