Modern Boathouses

Boathouses traditionally were simple buildings on the edge of the water designed for the storage of boats, but today they can be so much more. These multi-purpose spaces are for storing, playing and even living. They are no longer just a place to store boats, they come in all shapes, sizes and uses such as a vacation home or outdoor entertaining paradise.

As you take a tour around the lakes in cottage country this summer, you can see how beautiful, extravagant and endless the boathouse design possibilities are. From cozy and quaint to modern and luxurious, you can design something that really captures your family’s style and needs.

Using a variety of materials, colours, layout and décor, you can create a designer boathouse that is sure to wow. It can be industrial, beach style, traditional, modern, rustic, and so on.

These interesting structures can be a fixed-pier boathouse or a floating structure and have a very wide price range, depending of course on how extravagant you go. There really is no limit to the type of decor you can bring to your boathouse design.

Boathouse ideas are not limited to the exterior – think interior design as well. If you are desiring your boathouse to double as a guest room, extra living space or vacation home, there are many home design features you can include. To help achieve a beautiful interior, add features such as a giant ceiling fan, a stone fireplace and a small pocket sized kitchen, to name a few.

Many people want their boathouse to be the ultimate outdoor entertaining space. It can have a roof top patio, a large wrap around porch with glass walls to take in the breathtaking views or a multi-level deck, which gives you lots of extra space and offers different views of the lake. Gear up for entertaining with an outdoor bar, a beverage refrigerator, grill and comfortable patio furniture, including loungers for sunbathing. Add some fun elements for the whole family – like a waterslide, rope swing, or even a waterfall off the upper deck into the lake.

Even as a garage for your boats, things have advanced with custom hydraulic boat lifts, automatic doors and so many other options with new boater-friendly technology.

Now you have a safe place to house your boat and you can sit back and take in breathtaking views and enjoy your boathouse, the perfect water sanctuary.

by Tracey Allison