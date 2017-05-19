Welcome Summer…

I welcome your bright early mornings, your rays of sun that shine down on dewy tableclothed picnic tables, and the chill of your night air that hangs low in the grass until late morning. I welcome your bold smells of coffee percolating on the fire, and bacon sizzling on the camp stove. I welcome your squeaks from wet flip flops travelling from the lake up to the tent, as the laughter and squeals of kids playing hide and seek in the forest wake sleeping adults from their slumber.

I welcome the smell of sun screened and waterlogged children splashing gleefully in the lake. I welcome the yells of kids jumping off docks, their excitement of catching the first fish of the day and the sound of paddles slapping the water.

When the sun begins to set, I welcome the smell of bug spray coated feet and suntanned legs. I take comfort in the cozy sweaters and plaid blankets wrapped around tiny bodies with happy faces that stare into the dancing flames of your warm campfires.

I revel in the joy you bring with every sticky Smores’ eaten, every slimy worm caught, every tree climbed, every sleeping bag snuggled in and every shooting star wished upon at the day’s end. Summer, you make great memories.

Oh, how you have been missed.

Welcome back Summer!

By Danielle McNelly

