Dr. Terry’s Zoo

The invasion of the grackles into our garden is the true herald of spring. Plump robins abound to Amigo Habernero’s delight. His specialty was pelican chasing on the beaches of Cuba. Now gulls and robins keep his greyhound figure trim. Our neighbor was reminiscing his finding Amigo barking on our garage roof. This Cuban athlete should have played in the majors. Now he gets his cheap thrills from doing body flips off the garage roof to freedom in the adjacent park.

A stray red feline took up residence in our garage over the fall. Charlie as he came to be known turned out not to be feral. Temptation treats proved to be the tool for making a new friendship. As the cold days of winter approached we brought Charlie indoors. We found he had fleas and three ticks on his abdomen. Of the 2000 types of fleas in the world, cat fleas are the most populous. Ninety five percent of the fleas found on dogs are cat fleas. One flea can produce one thousand five hundred eggs. In years gone by I inhaled more flea powder than ever reached the pets. Fortunately those days are gone. Today’s products are amazing. Topical monthly applications can kill fleas and ticks for three months. Check with your vet for the medication that best suits your pets.

Our six felines went on a hunger strike with the addition of Charlie to the ranks. Our friend took a flea free Charlie to a good new home.

The first crop of fresh catnip has been harvested to the chagrin of six happy indoor felines. Catnip and a multitude of birds at the feeders make for a great spring day.

