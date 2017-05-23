Your Vacation Tool Box Must haves to bring with you

You are looking forward to your cottage getaway, but now it’s time to pack, which can sometimes be the hardest part! You’ll have to get your family organized, pack the car and make sure you don’t forget anything. Start with making a list and bring it with you so you’ll remember what to bring back. Here are some must haves you’ll want to bring on your cottage rental vacation.

First, look at what you’ll need for travelling to your destination. Especially if it is a long drive and you have children, you’ll want to make sure you have things packed to keep the kids entertained for the ride. Bring some games, music, movies, books, paper and pencils/crayons and headphones are a great idea too. They will need snacks, and keep them handy. Put a garbage bag in the car to help keep things tidy as well as a package of wipes. Pack pillows and blankets if they will nap or just to be cozy. It is always a good idea to have a safety/emergency car kit in the trunk and your GPS. Remember to bring any papers you may need like reservation information including address, access to the cottage – like code for keyless entry, the owner’s contact information etc.

Now to think about what to pack for once you have arrived at the cottage. It is very important to find out what your rental provides. This will save you a ton of packing because many places include the basics you will need. Check for household items such as, sheets, towels, toilet paper, hand soap, hair dryer, dish soap, garbage bags, dishes, utensils, aluminum foil, paper towels, cleaners, sponges, dishcloths, cheese grater and so on.

I’m sure you’ll want to limit electronics except the must haves like your cell phone and camera and remember the chargers as well. Bring along activities to enjoy outdoors if they are not already included, like beach toys, volleyball or badminton, books, cards, fishing rods and tackle box etc. If it is a waterfront rental, also check ahead of time if life jackets are provided or if you need to supply your own. Here are a few more things you may not think of: bug spray, aloe, first aid kit, motion sickness medicine, pain reliever, flashlight and batteries, matches or lighter for the fire pit, basic seasonings and cooking oil, and a corkscrew. If the rental includes a washer and dryer keep this in mind when packing as you’ll be able to pack lighter for clothing, and you’ll want to include laundry detergent.

Now that you’re organized, be prepared to sit back and enjoy your vacation!