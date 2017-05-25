Bancroft Visitor Information Centre

8 Hastings Heritage Way,PO Box 539, Bancroft,ON K0L 1C0

613-332-1513 • www.bancroftdistrict.com

Bobcaygeon & Area Chamber of Commerce

21 Canal Street East P.O. Box 388, Bobcaygeon, ON, K0M 1A0

705-738-2202 • www.bobcaygeon.org

Buckhorn District Tourist Association

1993A Lakehurst Road, Buckhorn, Ontario, K0L 1J0

705-657-3288 • www.buckhorn.ca

City of Kawartha Lakes

180 Kent Street West, Lindsay, Ontario, K9V 2Y6

705-324-9411 • www.explorekawarthalakes.com

Clarington Tourism Visitor’s Centre

181 Liberty Street South, Bowmanville

905-623-4356 • www.clarington.net

Fenelon Falls & District Chamber of Commerce

15 Oak Street,Box 28, Fenelon Falls,ON K0M 1N0

705-887-3409 • www.fenelonfallschamber.com

Haliburton Highlands Tourism

12340 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0

705-286-1777 • www.myhaliburtonhighlands.com

Hastings Village Marina & Tourism Office

5 Dit Clapper Dr, Hastings, ON K0L 1Y0

705-696-3226 • www.hastingsvillage.ca

Havelock & District Chamber of Commerce

1 Ottawa St. East, PO Box 10, Havelock, Ontario K0L 1Z0

705-778-2308 • www.hbmtwp.ca

Havelock Chamber Kiosk (open July to Labour Day)

South Side of Highway 7 in the Village of Havelock.

Thursday to Monday 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

www.havelockchamber.com

Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

12 Queen St., P.O. Box 537, Lakefield,ON K0L 2H0

705-652-6963 • www.kawarthachamber.ca

Kinmount Tourist Information Centre

Kinmount Railway Station – May to October

www.kinmount.ca

Peterborough and The Kawarthas Tourism Centre

1400 Crawford Drive, Peterborough, K9J 6X6

705-742-2201 • www.thekawarthas.ca

Peterborough Lift Lock Visitor Centre

353 Hunter Street East, Peterborough

705-750-4950 • www.pc.gc.ca

Trent Hills and District Chamber of Commerce

51 Grand Road, Campbellford,ON K0L 1L0

705-653-1551 • www.trenthillschamber.ca