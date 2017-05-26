Unplugged at the Cottage

Have you considered spending more time at the cottage unplugged? Getting back to nature and quality family time without the distractions of electronics. Back in the day, cottage life was spent almost always outdoors. Most people did not even have a television at the cottage. These days, families head to the cottage equipped with all their gadgets. This summer as you arrive at your cottage getaway, put your phone down and give the ipad a rest as you unplug and unwind.

Too much screen time has become a concern this day and age and there is no better place to put the focus on spending time unplugged then when you’re away at the cottage. Taking a break away from too much technology is good for our minds and spirit. It’s also good for our health as we will naturally spend more time outdoors, getting extra physical activity.

There are so many ways to keep the whole family entertained without relying on electronics to occupy your time. Of course there will be times like on a rainy day when your children can wind down with a movie etc., but in general spending less time on electronics is refreshing for everyone. It can sometimes take a little more thought and creativity to stay unplugged, but the fun family memories you will create will be worth it!

So here are some ideas to keep busy while you are unplugged.

Explore nature – there are endless opportunities all around you in nature that will keep your family busy – go for nature hikes, catch frogs or insects, go for a bike ride, birdwatch, do a scavenger hunt and collect items such as rocks, shells, etc.

Outdoor sports – try having a family match of volleyball, badminton, playing catch, or bocce ball.

Water activities – especially if you have a waterfront cottage or you can go to the closest beach. Swimming, boating, canoeing, fishing, water skiing/tubing and paddle boating.

Indoor activities – arts and crafts such as drawing, painting, finger knitting or bracelet making, etc. Play board games, cards, do puzzles, or have a dance party!

Relax! Remember to kick back and listen to the silence or beautiful bird calls and really try to enjoy the slower pace of being at the lake. Sit on the dock or read a book in a hammock, any way that you can just enjoy the simplicity of being outdoors.

Spend the evening cozied up by the fire enjoying s’mores and singing songs. And if the sky is right, enjoy stargazing before bed.

by Tracey Allison