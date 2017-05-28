Creamy Pepper Pasta & Vegetable Cheese Quesadillas Recipes

Creamy Pepper Pasta

INGREDIENTS

½ Red Pepper

½ Green Pepper

½ Yellow or Orange Pepper – Slice Peppers into Long Thin Strips

1 Small Jar of Picante Peppers

1 Jar of Alfredo Sauce

1 Cup Parmesan Cheese (Separated in Half)

2 Small Chicken Breasts – Cubed (Optional)

3 Cloves Chopped Garlic

1 Cup Spinach

Olive Oil

3 Cups (approximately) of Uncooked Pasta

DIRECTIONS

Sauté chicken in a skillet with a small amount of olive oil, add sliced peppers and garlic. Boil pasta and strain.



When chicken is close to being done add spinach and toss around in pan until spinach is relaxed.

Add drained picante peppers and alfredo sauce. Once sauce is warmed through add ½ cup of parmesan cheese.

Stir until all ingredients are well combined and then mix with cooked pasta. Add the pasta to a greased oven-safe dish.

Cover with remaining parmesan cheese.

Bake in oven for 5-10 mins or until cheese has melted and contents are warmed through.

Serve and enjoy!

Vegetable Cheese Quesadillas

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp (15mL) vegetable oil

1/2 red or green pepper, diced

1 cup (250mL) fresh spinach, chopped

1 tomato, diced

2 large flour tortillas

3/4 cup (175mL) shredded Cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS (Makes 4 servings)

1. Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Add peppers, spinach and tomatoes. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Put vegetable mixture on a plate.

2. Place one tortilla in the pan. Spoon cooked vegetables onto the tortilla. Sprinkle with cheese. Top with the second tortilla.

3. Heat 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese begins to melt. Flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and cut into wedges. Serve with sour cream and salsa.