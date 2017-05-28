Those Were The Days Sleepless Nights

We have all done it, lay awake at night staring at the ceiling, the only sound is the air conditioner in the summer or the furnace clicking on in the winter.

We close our eyes and our mind is like a video rewinding to places we have either never been or have long forgotten. Events in our lives go flitting through our brain like a kaliedescope of life or moreso, tiny vignettes we have not thought of in years, bits and pieces that come and go in our sleepless psychy, some so fleeting we have no time to even dwell on them as a time gone by memory. We hear the clock strike three and we desparately close our eyes and mind but the pictures still come like a fast forward movie but eventually we relax and succumb, accepting the invading memories to run their course. With our eyes closed we have created a black screen and we see places we can not rationally recognize and people we have never met, but once in a while something does jump out, an event so many years ago we thought was buried in the caverns of our mind but all of a sudden there it is. How does this happen? Why does this happen?

I was standing with a bunch of school kids all of whom I knew, we were surrounded by thousands of people, everyone was waving Union Jack flags and there were dozens of boats in the nearby river also gathered to welcome the man and woman who had just arrived by train. They stood on the back caboose balcony acknowledging the adoring crowd, what an exciting ……. and then they were gone, the rapidly spinning reel of my sleepless memories had unceremoniously and abruptly moved on.

The following morning I got on my computer to find out what event I had just relived during my sleepless night. Aha, it was 1939 and I do briefly remember. I was five years old in grade one at Marlborough Public School in Windsor, Ontario. King George V1 and Queen Elizabeth were doing their Canadian tour in 1939 and they stopped in Windsor. I was there. I do remember all the boats on the Detroit River honking their horns to welcome the royal couple. I have no idea how I got there or how I got home but I do recall the throng of people pushing and shoving to get a closer look at the visitors. I had always known I had seen the king and queen but I never knew exactly when and where, now by an odd quirk of my insomnia controlled mind, the pieces have fallen into place.

Hmmm, now if I can only figure out why my father was riding a horse on a beach and my sister running happily along side, well, I can only hope I get to heaven to find the answer to that one.

Submitted by Russ Sanders,

epigram@nexicom.net