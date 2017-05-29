Tips for the Junior Photographer

Whether it’s with a point and shoot or your first DSLR camera, as a beginner photographer you can achieve great photos with a few key things to keep in mind.

First, always be aware of the light. Lighting is everything! See how light affects the environment through natural light, sun beams, reflections, shadows, etc. When possible, take your photos outside early in the morning or later in the day. Less harsh lighting will improve the look of your photos, especially when people are the subjects. Next, keep the composition of the photo in mind. Remember to look at the positioning of your subject as well as the background of the image. Sometimes put your subject off centre using the rule of thirds, which adds interest to the image and try different angles and perspectives when framing your shot.

Experiment with your camera’s settings. Read your manual to learn about the different settings it has. Even point and shoot cameras may have more options than you know. By experimenting with the settings, you’ll figure out the different effects you can achieve. Shooting on automatic mode means your camera selects the settings for you, but as you get more involved in photography, you may want to have more creative control over your images and once you feel ready, you can begin to learn to shoot out of automatic mode by using manual settings. There are tons of great resources online to help you learn the basic rules. It starts with getting the correct exposure – how light or dark the image is. This is done through three main basic tools – the shutter speed, aperture and ISO. In short – The aperture controls how much light will enter the camera and is measured by F stops. This also affects the depth of field, which is how much of the image is in focus. Shutter speed is the length of time when the digital sensor inside the camera is exposed to light. And ISO controls the exposure by using software in the camera to make it extra sensitive to light. Find a cheat sheet online to refer to as you learn to understand these tools and their concepts.

Take lots of photos! Try to photograph something every day, the more you shoot the better you’ll get! Have lots of memory cards so you can take as many photos as you like. You also might enjoy joining your local photo club, a great place for learning. One of the best tips is to always have your camera handy. You never know when a great photo op will happen. You can get inspired by everything around you and while you’re going through the learning process remember to have fun!

by Tracey Allison