Global Angel Charitable Organization (GACO) – Celebrating 10 years Helping Others

PETERBOROUGH, MAY 16, 2017: GLOBAL ANGEL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (GACO) is proud to be celebrating 10 years of service to families facing medical transport challenges who are geographically and financially disadvantaged.

We are excited to announce five fundraising events that we have planned for 2017.

1. Partnering with RainBarrel.ca, you can pre-order a $55.00 rain barrel on line by June 8th, and pick it up from us locally on June 15th. What a great Father’s Day gift!

2. You will find us at Charlotte and George Streets on Saturday July 15th, 2017 as Peterborough Pulse Celebrates the 150 with events that showcase and celebrate our unique community. Drop by for fun activities, bring your pet for a drink at our watering station and purchase one of our Signature T-Shirts for our charity.

3. We want your scrap metal! Nurse Scrap Metal will be pleased to receive all those metal items you’ve been wanting to get rid of between June 19th and August 26th. To celebrate your contribution to “Crushing for a Cause”, there will be a free BBQ, merchandise giveaways and a raffle on August 26th.

4. To mark Canada’s 150th Birthday, a specially commissioned performance of “The Breathing Hole” will take place in Stratford Ontario. Join us on our motor coach leaving Peterborough September 12 with an overnight stay, and a visit to the fabulous exhibits at the Stratford Perth Museum.

5. This year we are honoured to have been chosen as an “Official Charity” for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. If you’re a runner join us for this exciting event, volunteer or donate in support of our charity in Peterborough.

As the only registered charity of its kind in Canada, GACO has filled the gap by providing financial support with costs of air and ground transportation. In our 10 year history, 72% of our clients have been children.

For more information visit our website at: www.globalangelcharity.com

Phone: 705-740-2645

Email: info@globalangelcharity.com