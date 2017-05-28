Report on what and how Canadians are reading, thinking, buying and doing.

Toronto, ON, Thursday, May 2017 – Vividata (vividata.ca) Canada’s authoritative cross platform study of magazine and newspaper readership, today released their latest research surveying 43,400 Canadians from January- December 2016. As the media behaviour of consumers continues to evolve, Vividata is keeping pace with timely tracking and reporting of the most current insights.

This single source survey from Vividata is the only multimedia research in Canada to gather data on a national and regional basis, including 48 distinct markets. The study profiles what consumers have been reading, using, buying, thinking and doing over the past year.

This release reports on the different ways Canadians are now reading magazines and newspapers.

“We now have additional data available to help us understand reader behavior,” said Sara Hill, President and CEO of Vividata. “For the first time, we can look at how readers are coming to the brand, when, on what platforms, how often, on what device or devices, how they got there and what content they read. Readership can then be profiled against a wide range of metrics in Vividata.”

Study Highlights

Newspapers and magazines continue to play an important part in Canadian lives, reaching nine of 10 adults per week across a number of platforms.

Vividata studies how readers access on-line content, through search engines, social media, and subscriptions, and whether they use apps or websites. Vividata also reports on the media sources that consumers are using to gather information, to choose services and activities and to inform their purchase decisions.

Vividata has expanded reporting on multi-media consumption, including social media, video, television networks and programming, radio stations, podcasts, direct mail, out-of-home and place-based media.

Growing use of mobile and electronic wearable devices are also captured by Vividata. Coming later in 2017, Vividata will report on consumer interaction with hundreds of leading websites, providing in-depth profiles of visitors to each site.

Community newspapers continue to have great influence with the readers they serve and Vividata tracks their overall print and digital readership, with reporting by specific newspapers coming later in 2017.

Hundreds of product categories and brand preferences are reported by Vividata, including new questions in the categories of travel, health and wellness, and beverages.

Newspapers (72 Daily Newspapers Reported)

In markets measured, 78 per cent of Canadians read a newspaper each week, with some markets as high as 88 per cent.

Forty-six per cent of newspaper readers read print only and 16 per cent read digital only. The remainder, 37 per cent, are reading newspapers in both print and digital formats, and this cross-platform readership is consistent across all age groups.

Boomers and Millennials are reading newspapers, but how they are reading is different. Surprisingly, for Boomers (ages 50-69), 48 per cent are reading on a digital device, with most of this occurring on a mobile device. Of all newspaper readers who are 21-34 years old, the vast majority (58 per cent) are reading on a mobile device. Equally surprising, 78 per cent of Millennial readers choose to read a paper copy at least some of the time.

Boomers are more likely to go directly to a newspaper website, while Millennials are more likely to land on a newspaper website via a social media link.

Magazines (63 Consumer Magazines Reported)

Three quarters of Canadian adults read magazines, higher in Ontario.

Sixty per cent of Canadian readers are reading print only, and 7 per cent are reading digital only. Thirty-three per cent of readers are cross-platform, consistent across all age groups. Print remains the dominant platform for magazines.

Adults 18-20 have the highest monthly digital readership at forty per cent, compared to Boomers at 22 per cent and the Greatest Generation (70+) at 17 per cent.

