Recreational Cottage Ownership with Great Blue Resorts

Many people dream about owning a family cottage, yet these days this unfortunately has to remain just a dream for some. Rising prices mean it’s just not an affordable reality. Thankfully there is a much less costly alternative – cottage resort living.

So what exactly is a recreational cottage? It is maintenance-free cottage ownership that includes all of the amenities of being at a resort. You’ll still have your own private little cottage where you can enjoy all of the traditional cottage things to do but you’ll also enjoy the all-inclusive extras like full family entertainment, a heated salt water pool, multi-sports court, playground, recreational pavilion, daily kids club activities, special event nights, splash pads, paddle boards, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, boating, swimming and more. Outright recreational cottage ownership is a much more desirable option for many compared to having timeshare or fractional ownership. This way you don’t have to share your cottage and can still manage affordable monthly payments.

Another bonus, you’ll be free from the never-ending list of outdoor chores you get with traditional cottages. You have a maintenance crew, included in your resort management fee, that will cut your grass and maintain the rest of the grounds while you’re off doing the things you love most and spending quality time with your family. All your running costs – water, hydro, grounds-keeping, security, an on-site management team and unlimited guest passes are included in the annual fee.

Start your family traditions and choose a resort in cottage country from eight Southern Ontario locations, managed by Great Blue Resorts. These quality built recreational cottages start as low as $59,900 for pre-owned or from $81,900 for brand new, plus HST and resort management fees. Financing is available OAC with affordable low monthly payments.

These beautiful and spacious recreational cottages have several open concept floor plans and decor packages to choose from so you can customize your space. All models come with shingled roof tops, air-conditioning, low-maintenance vinyl siding and windows and all furniture, appliances, lighting and window treatments are included in the floor plan price.

One of Great Blue Resorts’ awesome locations is Cherry Beach Resort in Prince Edward County. Just steps away from Sandbanks Provincial Park, it sits on over 45 acres of beautiful waterfront, including a 1200 foot long sandy beach on East Lake. Buyers can usually be in their Cherry Beach Resort cottage as soon as three or four weeks, so you’ll be ready to enjoy resort living in no time.

Another great resort in cottage country is Great Blue Resorts’ Bellmere Winds Resort. There you will enjoy recreational cottage ownership only 20 minutes south east of Peterborough in the village of Keene. This resort features an 18 hole golf course with beautiful views of Rice Lake.

So when you see all that’s included, you can ask yourself, where can you spend less money while having the time of your life creating family memories that will last forever? Recreational cottage ownership is an option that can make your dreams come true.

To learn more go to: www.greatblueresorts.com or call 1-866-680-7730

by Tracey Allison

