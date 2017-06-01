The Original Flame Celebrates 10 Years

Sitting around a fire is the place where all your worries go on hold where you can just sit and stare at the flames, no words required, just sharing a moment.

The Original Flame, Peterborough has been providing the surrounding community and Cottage Country with the tools to enjoy fire in every way for ten years now in a unique boutique setting. The Original Flame specializes in wood, gas, and propane fireplace and stove sales, as well as certified installations.

Michele Kadwell-Chalmers is a Peterborough native and a third generation business owner. After working in the hearth industry for 14 years Michele knew there was a need for a different type of fireplace store, a place where everyone who entered could shop comfortably for a focal point for their home, and still get the technical answers to the questions that need to be asked. Michele is WETT Certified, and her welcoming showroom at The Original Flame offers brands like Jotul, Valcourt, Archgard, Kingsman, By The Fire, Elmira Stove Works, Regency, Blaze King, Amantii, plus much, much more. The Original Flame offers fireplaces recognized for quality, craftsmanship and elegance, while fostering a superb customer experience. With many stellar reviews The Original Flame is an easy choice when it comes to heating and outfitting your home. One customer writes “Great advice, service and just really nice people!” while another exclaims “Friendly atmosphere, exceptional service! Our fireplace has complimented our living space in both summer and winter seasons.”

Michele takes pride in being an active member of the community and gives back with her support of the YWCA Crossroads Shelter and Hospice Peterborough; she also sits on the committee for the Hike for Hospice and has been a member of the Women’s Business Network since 2008.

Whether you are looking to lower your heating costs, or add the perfect piece to complement the character of your home or backyard, Michele and the team at The Original Flame will help you find a stylish and functional piece that enhances your space, and your budget. Drop in and Celebrate ten years of industry leading service and selection with Michele and her team at The Original Flame, you will find yourself in knowledgeable, capable hands.

The Original Flame, Michele Kadwell-Chalmers

982 Hwy 7 East Unit #2, Peterborough

www.theoriginalflame.com 705-742-9452

Advertisement