Award Winning Stoney Lake Homes & Cottages

Whether it is building a new home, cottage or making renovations there is so much information out there that it can make your head spin. Luckily there are professionals out there to help make the job as painless as possible.

Since 2004, Stoney Lake Homes & Cottages has been serving Peterborough, the Kawarthas and surrounding area with award winning builds.

Their most recent award was the 2016 Peterborough Kawarthas Home Builders Association Award for

“Best Custom Home Over 2500 sq. ft.”

Stoney Lake Homes & Cottages provides design and planning to bring your ideas to life – from contemporary to traditional, elegant to rustic, frame, timberframe or log they will be able to make your dreams a reality. Their services provide construction drawings and all required permits. They also have 3D rendering technology which allows you to see what your final outcome will look like. No matter what type of job you are looking for, they will exceed your expectations.

Not only do they have the expertise when it comes to building, but they also have an open book policy so you can see where your money is going. There are no hidden mark ups or fees, you get to weigh in on bids and see exactly where each dollar is going! Not only that, they pass on their building materials discount to you – which ranges from about 5 to 20%. They really want to do everything they can to ensure their clients get the best! Not only do they build in town, they are experienced in dealing with cottage properties and their unique features including islands.

Every home and cottage is built to Energy Star standards with environmentally friendly materials so you can feel confident in your build and save money along the way.

Stoney Lake Homes & Cottages

info@stoneylakehomesandcottages.ca

www.stoneylakehomesandcottages.ca

