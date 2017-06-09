Beautifully Designed Spaces

Before building your new home or cottage it pays to talk to an expert first. With so many decisions to make, ideas to put together and planning to do it’s far more cost-effective in the long run to enlist the help of a professional. It will save you time and you can avoid costly mistakes making the entire experience stress-free and far more enjoyable for you.

Peterborough’s Birchview Design can assist you with your project from colour consultations all the way through to the final, finished, beautifully designed space. They offer a number of services including, new build interior/exterior finishes, colour consultation, room layouts, design concepts, whole room design, complete kitchen design, renovation, custom millwork, custom reupholstery and drapery, custom mudrooms, built ins and dog washes.

The design team at Birchview Design meets with the clients at the planning stage to discuss the scope of the project and the clients’ vision – something that is maintained throughout the entire process. They will discuss your lifestyle, how you want to enjoy the space, your style, your likes and dislikes, do you have children, grandchildren or pets that need consideration, do you entertain, the kinds of exterior and interior finishes you like, etc. They select all exterior – siding, brick, metal panel, stone, shingles, trim, windows and doors, and interior finishes – timber colour, flooring, tile, paint interior doors and trims, paint colours, as well as lighting plans and light fixtures.

They design kitchens from concept to completion with their award-winning team from Cabinetree, including design, cabinet style/colour, counter, hardware and back splash. They also do furniture plans, furniture and accessories selection, complete bathroom design, window coverings including custom drapery and designer roller shades, a popular option as it allows you to see the view but not the glaring sun, protects floors, keeps the space warmer in winter and cooler in summer. Also cottage owners love the smart technology allowing you to open the window coverings with a smart phone or tablet!

Birchview Design is currently working on a project with Discovery Dream Homes’ Design Consultant, Jamie Henderson. Their client is tearing down an existing cottage in the Kawartha region and starting fresh. Birchview Design began as they met while the plans were being finalized and are currently making all selections to create a turnkey design – the client’s only worry is what to serve his guests while they lounge on the dock! This project features a modern design with a spacious open concept, a popular trend in new homes and cottages.

At Birchview Design they work with all styles from traditional to glass/steel structures – for living, working, or playing.

For more information: 705-740-3988

www.birchviewdesign.com

