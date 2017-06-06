Safe on the Water with Jay Poole

It’s the beginning of the water sports season and you want to start on the right foot. Have the most fun and have a season filled with laughs and learning. Here are a few tips to make sure that you maximize your time on the water.

Equipment Check.

At the beginning of the year your equipment has undoubtably spent its entire winter in gear purgatory, sitting waiting for you to get it out put it on and shred the lake. Before you start your season its important to give all of your gear a thorough examination. With wakeboards and skis it is important to check for chips or gouges and fill them with a watertight epoxy to keep the water from absorbing to the core and extending the life of your equipment. Give an especially focused inspection to ensure that the bindings are tightly fastened to the board or skis, and that the material, straps or laces are all in good condition and working properly. Because the bindings are where you meet the board or ski they are a crucial component to keeping you from injuring yourself and performing to your best potential. Similar to bindings make sure that on all your boards and skis including wake surfers that your fins are tight and in the proper position.

Once you have ensured that your boards and skis are in tip top condition its time to move on to your ropes. The rope is literally your lifeline to the boat. It is crucial that you inspect your rope and handle for weak spots, knots and that the handle is in good order. Knots create weaknesses in the rope and if they go unnoticed with the extra force you put on them they can suddenly release which could result in injury. If there are knots in your rope that can’t be worked out it might be time to invest in a new rope.

Perhaps your most important piece of equipment is your PFD if your life vest has any rips or tears it is no longer a legal life saving device and you have to replace it. Unfortunately repairs or alterations are not allowed by law and so if your vest is in disrepair its time to look for a new one. Fortunately every year Canadian Lifeguard approved vests get lighter, more flexible and there is no time like the present for a awesome new vest. Lifejackets only work if you wear them so make sure you invest in something that fits well in and out of the water to test how it will fit in the water have a friend pull up on the shoulder straps and make sure that the vest stays with you and doesn’t go over your head.

Stretch it out.

Before you hit the water be sure to get limber. Its been a long winter and you are going to be reworking old muscles so it is important that before you go out on the water you focus on getting warmed up and stretched out. The best type of stretching you can do before getting in the water is kinaesthetic stretches or muscle movement that promotes stretching. In the case of water sports shoulder circles, squats, lunges, jumping jacks, torso twists and hip rotations are great ways to limber up and get the blood pumping so that when you do inevitably fall you are substantially less prone to injury.

Take it Easy.

Everyone who gets back on the water wants to start off exactly where they left off last season and most injuries are caused by going too hard too soon. Use the early part of the season to build up the intensity slowly. Go out have fun cross the wakes ride behind the boat enjoy being back on the water. Then slowly start to work towards where you left off last season one ride at a time until you are back into full swing.

If you focus on these simple tricks you will recover faster, have a more enjoyable time on the water and have your most successful season yet!

Jay Poole

Buckeye Marine www.buckeyemarine.com

Photo Credit HughWhitaker