Well Drilling & More with G. Hart & Sons

One of the first things my husband and I got done before building our home was get a well witched. It was a fun afternoon, watching that stick point to where our well would be, was kind of spooky and cool all at once. I certainly could not make the stick work, but my mother-in-law could. It is certainly a science and good news – well witching is just one of the many services G. Hart & Sons offer.

George Hart started the business back in 1936 and G. Hart & Sons is now a 4th generation business managed by Bryan and his wife Brandy that services the Kawarthas, Durham, York, Peterborough, Haliburton and surrounding areas.

When it comes time to need a well drilled, it is important to hire a contractor who is licensed by the MOECC and have staff who are also licensed well technicians. You can contact the MOECC or the OGWA to find out if the contactor is licensed. G. Hart & Sons is fully licensed and insured

In addition to well drilling G. Hart & Sons can also troubleshoot your entire well system, they have a video surveillance system that can go down your well for inspection. They also offer pump testing, well cleaning, jetting, flushing, brushing and acidization. If you need a new pump, they offer a wide variety to suit your needs. They can install and repair pumping equipment for domestic, commercial and municipal wells.

They have completed many high-profile jobs in the past including areas in York Region, Uxbridge, Detour Lake, Millbrook and High Park in Toronto just to name a few. With over 75 years of industry experience and free on-site estimates a call to G. Hart and Sons is a good idea.

Brandy doesn’t just help manage the business; she also has another business; The Barn and Bunkie. A store that features reclaimed furniture and décor for your home or cottage that Brandy designs. She also carries unique items by other designers. It’s a store that has even caught the eye of celebrity designers Colin and Justin from the program “Cottage Pressure.”

Fenelon Falls is lucky to have such fantastic companies in their quaint little village. Be sure to check them out on your next visit located on 7 May street.

By Tania Moher

Sponsored Advertisement