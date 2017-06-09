Docking Systems to Consider

Summertime is here and for a lot of people this means putting in their docks and preparing their boats for the season. Because of busy schedules and trying to get the most out of summer the typical docking system has changed dramatically. What started out with all-wood floating and pipe docks have evolved into lighter aluminum framed docks with removable decking panels. With the panels removed you only have to lift out the much lighter framework.

Aluminum framed lift docks that can be easily raised and lowered every spring and fall have become a popular option. These docks can be made in various configurations and in lengths up to 48’. When the cold weather arrives simply remove the decking panels in small sections exposing your gantry and cabling, connect the cable to your winch and crank it up. Whether you are looking for a simple walkway out to your boat, a system to accommodate a couple of boats, or a place to entertain family and friends, a system can be designed for you.

Your docking system shouldn’t require a lot of maintenance. In the spring, if your decking is cedar, simply restore the decking colour with a cedar cleaner and either apply a fresh coat of water based stain or leave the wood to age naturally. Also, put a little dab of grease on your connection pins and leg bolts if it is a standard pipe dock.

If you have had enough of staining your dock, you could replace your decking panels with a PVC decking material. PVC decking panels offer a rot resistant option that will protect your feet from slivers, and do not require staining. Pick a PVC material that does not contain fibres that will absorb moisture causing your decking panels to warp. Ask your dock supplier or local building supplier if the decking can be used in the water.

As with anything you buy sometimes the item with the best price is not always the best choice. If you follow the above guidelines when choosing your dock you should have many years of enjoyment from your docking system.

By Katie Peet

R&J Machine, www.rjmachine.ca