Steeped in Tradition The Peterborough Farmers Market

With warm summer days here, the first thing that many people think of is the array of fresh produce that accompanies the season of long days and backyard barbecues. In recent years shopping at a local Farmers Market has become a popular and common trend to stock up on local fresh produce. This boom in local Markets – though not a new idea – offers residents and visitors alike the opportunity to support local vendors and connect with Farmers and producers from the region.

Strolling down rows of sun kissed fruit, soaking in the smells of fresh baking, admiring the rainbow of beautiful vegetables; listening to the buzz of local commerce mixing with buskers and perhaps running into an old friend. This traditional shopping experience along with vibrant elements of shopping at a local Market, sights, smells and people are something you wouldn’t experience the same way when shopping in a large grocery store.

Growing up in Peterborough it was the Saturday morning family tradition to wake up and head to the Farmers Market.

Steeped in tradition and providing a staple of hand-made and home-grown produce and wares since 1825, the Peterborough Farmers Market provides a diverse market of specialised vendors year-round. The Peterborough Market includes vendors of fruit, vegetables, herbs, root crops and mushrooms; meat, fish, dairy, cheese and eggs; honey, maple syrup and baking; prepared foods, crafts and textiles; natural health products, for you and your pets, and of course buskers. There are offerings of organic produce, hormone and antibiotic- free meat and a range of other selectively grown and cared- for food. By far, most food is grown and prepared locally in the wider Peterborough region. Some comes from elsewhere in Ontario, like some soft fruits from Niagara. A few vendors offer produce from farther afield which, especially in the winter months, helps maintain a variety of fresh produce while still stressing freshness, quality and value as core principles. One long-time patron comments that “More than the food, what I love about the market is the people. I love that our market includes a broad swath of our larger community.”

Recognized as one of the finest markets in the Province, with a 100+ vendor list of both longstanding vendors and new, fresh faces and business’, the Peterborough Farmers Market attracts a large clientele of regular customers which underpins its vitality in our growing community.

Peterborough & District Farmers Market

Located on Roger Neilson Way, Peterborough in the Memorial Centre Parking Lot

www.peterboroughfarmersmarket.com

