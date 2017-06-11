Guests will be quick to rise whenever you serve this dreamy OVEN BAKED FRENCH TOAST and we promise it will turn your next breakfast or brunch at the cottage into a cause for celebration!

The finished product is a thing of beauty that will garner even more praise once people take their first bite. It is truly fabulous!

INGREDIENTS

1 loaf of challah bread

6 extra large eggs, room temperature

2 cups of whole milk

¾ cup of 35% cream

1/3 cup of granulated sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

½ cup of yellow raisins

½ cup of dried apricots, chopped

For the topping:

½ cup of pecans, chopped

½ cup of walnuts, chopped

3 tablespoons of brown sugar

fresh-grated nutmeg, about ¼ teaspoon

1 tablespoon of butter, to grease the casserole dish pure Canadian maple syrup and fresh fruit salad for garnish

DIRECTIONS

1) Cut challah into ½-inch slices and set aside.

2) Lightly grease a large casserole dish with butter. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, sugar, salt, vanilla and cinnamon.

3) Dip slices of bread into mixture and transfer to greased casserole dish, arranging in an overlapping fashion. Once all of the bread has been placed into the casserole, sprinkle with raisins and chopped apricots, tucking a bit of the dried fruit in between the soaked slices. Pour remaining liquid mixture over the casserole, cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

4) Preheat oven to 375°F with the rack in the middle position. Remove casserole from refrigerator and set foil cover aside. Mix pecans, walnuts, brown sugar and nutmeg together in a small bowl and sprinkle over the French toast. Cover with a piece of parchment paper, then the foil wrap.

5) Transfer to oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove foil and parchment paper and continue to bake for an additional 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve with fresh fruit salad and pure Canadian maple syrup.

For more great recipes, ideas and tips go to www.weekendatthecottage.com