Taking Your Roof to the Next Level – Lifestyle Metal Roofing

What if you could replace your existing asphalt roof shingles with beautiful, premium, shingles without removing the old shingles that are there now? And, what if, by doing so, you could add to the value of your home or cottage with a roof that lasts a lifetime?

Brothers Bill and Keith Carroll, owners of Lifestyle Home Products, are taking quality metal roofing to the next level. Before Lifestyle Home Products began installing steel roofing shingles, the company installed conventional asphalt shingles. Keith found that manufacturers would find reasons not to back their warranties. In 2013, Lifestyle Home Products started installing Wakefield Bridge steel shingles and Junior Heritage metal roofing. The Wakefield Bridge metal shingles have a solid, 50-year warranty. They match the look of a traditional shingled roof, but are made of durable steel to withstand the elements of a Canadian climate.

The Wakefield Bridge shingles cost about twice as much as regular shingles, but last much longer than the 12 to 14 year lifespan of many conventional shingles. Over the lifetime of a metal roof, the waste reduction is significant. Also, you don’t need to pay to dispose of your old asphalt shingles, the new steel shingles are installed over top. This environmentally-friendly construction method can add up to a third layer to an existing roof system.

The steel roofing shingles installed by Lifestyle Home Products are available in a wide variety of colours to complement any style of home or cottage. In addition, a Lifestyle metal roof will deter squirrels and other small animals from getting inside your house structure. There’s an interlocking strip installed around the entire perimeter of a Lifestyle roof.

All Lifestyle metal roofs come with a 50-year transferable lifetime warranty so your roof is covered, even if you sell your home. “Once you discover a Lifestyle metal roof, you’ll never look back,” says Keith. “You’ll also discover real peace of mind.”

Contact Lifestyle Home Products for a free quote at 1-800-465-0593 or visit lifestylehomeproducts.ca. A respected supplier of metal roofing and outdoor awnings, Lifestyle Home Products also manufactures sunrooms, windows and exterior doors from its 150,000-sq.-ft. facility located at 944 Crawford Drive in Peterborough.

