Not Your Grandad’s Boat!

With spring approaching, thoughts of bonfires, barbeques and long weekend get-togethers are beginning to feel real again. It’s simply impossible to not think about opening the cottage or taking your first cruise along your favorite shoreline or skiing on glassy waters.

In the past several years boat manufacturers have created innovations that satisfy everybody’s ideal boating experience. If upgrading your boat is on the radar, Town & Country Marine has a wide variety of makes and models to satisfy the needs of every boater in your family. If you’re dreaming of relaxing and taking in our beautiful scenery while enjoying a stable and comfortable ride, Harris pontoon boats do all that and then some with a horsepower range of 40-400. Yes, 400 horsepower on a pontoon boat…this is not your grandad’s pontoon! Harris has set the benchmark in the pontoon industry for 50 years while continuing to innovate and consistently deliver quality, luxury and performance. It’s easy to understand why Harris has won numerous Customer Satisfaction Index awards over the years. Come by T&C Marine to see why we’re Canada’s largest Harris dealer.

If you’re looking for a little more excitement, look no further than Bayliner for a wide variety of stylish bowriders. These are the perfect choice for those who enjoy the sporty high-banking turns of a classic V-hull boat. Choose from traditional 16-19 foot bowrider outboards, or a multitude of inboard powered models with either traditional bow or wide deck designs. Bayliner’s constant dedication to innovation continues to hold the boating industry to a higher standard, which is reflected in 8 consecutive Customer Satisfaction Index awards based on recent boat buyers. Nobody has sold more boats over the last 20 years than Bayliner, and T&C Marine has happily been a key partner. We have many new Bayliners in stock priced to hit the water this summer.

If you and your family are water sports enthusiasts who demand nothing but the best, you’ll want to take a good look at Malibu, the #1 selling towboat in the world for skiing, wakeboarding, wakeskating and wakesurfing. Year after year, Malibu has continued to innovate the water sports industry with features like Surf-Gate, Surf-Band and Power-Wedge II (http://www.malibuboats.com/innovations.html), recently winning the 2017 W.S.I.A Innovation of the Year Award for their ‘Command Wheel.’ For the last 6 years T&C Marine has been proud to be part of the Malibu evolution, servicing the Kawarthas and surrounding area with the world’s best towboats. We have select models in stock for skiers, boarders and surfers alike. Call us today for a demo.

As with any quality purchase, your new vessel needs to be well cared for in terms of ownership and professional servicing. Town & Country Marine has your back by hosting one of the largest and most competent service facilities in Ontario and it’s right here in the center of the Kawarthas. T&C Marine services all makes and models of boats and engines, which in this area just makes good sense.

By Haden Brundle

Town & County Marine, www.tcmarine.com

1-800-463-2628 or 705-657-1299

Advertisement