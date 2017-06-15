WATER WEEDS AWAY – A Weed Free Shoreline Solution!

Water Weeds Away is a simple system that can be attached to your dock and keep weeds from rooting, it also removes muck, silt, debris and algae effortlessly. Water Weeds Away has a powerful motor that blows away all the unwanted “stuff” and makes your shoreline clear and swimmable in an environmentally friendly way.

The powerful fan pushes water up to 50 feet away which can remove weeds easily by the force of the water. The system also adds oxygen to the water which also provides an ecologically friendly environment for fish and wildlife.

Water Weeds Away has a universal dock mount that will mount on virtually any dock in minutes. It can be easily moved to other areas of your dock wherever there are weeds that need to be cleared. The unit can operate in as little as 18” of water and is powered by a ¾ hp motor keeping the operating costs low. The Weed Machine by Water Weeds Away can also be used to stop unwanted weeds from floating into your shoreline, simply adjust the unit towards the surface.

Water Weeds Away is available exclusively from Overstock Liquidation.