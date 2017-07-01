A Time of Stability & Prosperity – Happy 150th Birthday Canada!

Happy Sesquicentennial Canada! Or in plain English Happy 150th birthday to our wonderful country.

July 1, 2017 is the 150th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the British North America Act which created the “Dominion of Canada” from the British colonies of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Ontario and Quebec had already been united in 1841 as the Province of Canada after Ontario had been known as Upper Canada and then Canada West and Quebec had been known as Lower Canada and then Canada East. Within a few years after 1867 the Provinces of Manitoba, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island joined Canada. They were followed early in the 20th Century by Saskatchewan, Alberta and finally Newfoundland in 1949.

The British North America Act was passed by the British House of Lords and House of Commons and then proclaimed on March 29, 1867 by Queen Victoria to come into force on July 1. The day was a day of celebration repeated each year on July 1 with the Dominion Day holiday established in 1879. In 1982 the holiday officially became Canada Day and the same year Canada’s constitution was “patriated” giving all authority to the Canadian Government and away from Britain. After that Canadian patriotism and celebrations grew bigger every year.

Canada is a proud united country on this 150th birthday. There are still regional differences but no longer fear of Quebec separation or talk of Alberta going alone. As other countries face deep crisis and turmoil Canada is in a time of stability and prosperity. There is so much to celebrate this Canada Day.

Those of us old enough to remember 50 years ago in 1967 Canada had a great 100th birthday celebration of Canada’s Centennial year. Canada had a new flag since 1965 and there were numerous Centennial Projects across the country and Montreal hosted the World’s Fair. Plans are underway and in progress for this year’s 150th birthday celebrations. Prince Charles will attend celebrations in Ottawa on July 1. A commemorative ten-dollar bill is being issued along with special stamps and coins to mark the birthday of our nation.

A special red and white Canada 150 tulip has been bred for the occasion. Parks Canada is giving away free passes to National Parks this year. Local celebrations are planned across the country.

Here in cottage country we look forward as always to a long weekend and lots of activities. Canada Day luckily falls on a Saturday with a Monday statutory holiday. There will be parades, a multicultural festival, aboriginal celebrations and of course lots of fireworks. If you are looking for peace and quiet on Canada Day look deep into the woods.

By Murray H. Miskin