Advantages of Rattan Furniture for Exterior Spaces

When the weather is warm and the skies are clear, you want to be outside enjoying your patio, deck, balcony, garden or yard. Creating an outdoor entertaining space is as simple as setting up a few chairs and a table or as involved as designing an entire outside living and kitchen space. For any exterior space to succeed, you need to use the right kind of outdoor furniture. Rattan furniture is ideal for exterior spaces because it’s durable, functional, stylish and customizable.

Natural versus synthetic rattan

Shopping for rattan furniture can be confusing because there are different types of rattan. For natural rattan furniture, manufacturers use rattan or wicker fibers. To create natural rattan furniture, fibers are braided together to create the structure of the piece. Although natural rattan fiber is durable and has a pleasing appearance, the natural material may deteriorate with time and use. A longer-lasting alternative to natural rattan is synthetic rattan furniture. Synthetic rattan furniture has the same appearance as natural rattan but won’t absorb moisture, has greater weather resistance and can therefore last longer.

Lightweight

One of the biggest advantages rattan furniture has over solid wood or cast iron outdoor furniture is the lightweight nature of the material. Both natural and synthetic rattan have a natural appearance that works well on decks, patios, balconies and in gardens and lawns. Rattan furniture has a rustic feel and the pliability of the material lends it to molding into a variety of designs and shapes easily. Moving rattan furniture takes minimal effort because it’s light so you can rearrange your exterior area as often as you want.

Durable

Synthetic rattan furniture’s durability fits in perfectly with exterior areas that receive a lot of use. Families with children can find rattan furniture especially appealing because it stands up to abuse and is lightweight and less harmful if someone tips it over. The durable and lightweight nature of rattan means it won’t damage exterior flooring or delicate garden beds. Many rattan pieces are solid enough to resist winds that can blow plastic furniture around.