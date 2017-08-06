Beautiful Hummingbirds & How To Attract Them

There are few things more beautiful to discover fluttering around your yard or garden than hummingbirds. Measuring only 2 to 3 inches in length, their petite little bodies weigh less than a single ounce. They mesmerize onlookers with their ability to beat their wings 80 times each second. Hummingbirds can fly backwards or even hover while using their long beaks to sip nectar from flowers or feeders.

Hummingbirds need to eat nearly constantly to replenish the substantial amount of calories they are continually burning. This means that if you set up a welcoming environment for hummingbirds to hang around, chances are they will provide you with ample opportunities to admire their beauty and grace.

The main thing hummingbirds look for is a variety of brightly colored flowers to use as a food source, ample shade coverage, and a feeling of safety. Additionally, they need a water source. Moving water such as a light mist from a sprinkler is especially alluring to hummingbirds. Hummingbirds are especially drawn to the color red which explains why most hummingbird feeders and nectar are red.

By making your yard inviting to hummingbirds, you can create your own backyard retreat. These spectacular creatures are incredibly graceful wonders of nature. Even if you are not generally a bird lover, you will fall in love with the elegant hummingbird.