Beautiful Pigeon Lake – 60 Falls Bay Road

Stunning Confederation Log Home on the Beautiful Shores of Pigeon Lake, 3 minutes to Bobcaygeon. 150 ft of limestone edged shoreline & direct boating. Spacious, open concept bright main floor, gorgeous lake views. Main floor master w/double closets & private ensuite. Beautiful staircase to upper floor with open concept 3 bedrooms, 3-pc bath and rec room with a coffee deck. Covered front porch, entertaining deck out back with landscaped gardens and pond. Geothermal heating/cooling, drilled well & septic concrete tank.

Contact Allison Mahoney

705-731-7046