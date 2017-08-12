Bel is Still Missing – Since July 4th, South of Bancroft

Missing white dog

STILL MISSING since July 4th from L’Amable, a 10-minute drive south of Bancroft.  Bel’s color is white and beige.  Her weight is approximately 15 pounds.  Bel has lots of freckles on her belly and she does not have a lot of hair.  If she is still wearing her pink/purple collar, the owner’s cell number is inside.  Bel is from cottage country and could have traveled a good distance by now.  Perhaps someone has picked her up and is keeping her safe.

If you see Bel or have any information, please telephone 613-334-8147 or 613-332-1396.
She is greatly missed by her family.

