Blooming Beautiful with Vikki

There are several types of Hydrangeas. Some are great for this area (Peterborough and surrounding area, hardiness zone 4/5) and some are not so great. The goal is to know the best for your location and what impact it will make on your garden – which should be fabulous!

Hydrangea Macrophylla, or mop/round headed hydrangea, come in a lovely array of colourful blooms. The ones that usually take our breath away are the blue, pink or purple ones. Gardening Magazines make these Hydrangeas the cover shot every chance they get. Varieties such as Endless Summer, the City-line Hydrangea series, Pistachio and the like are show-stoppers…somewhere else.

Here, in our zone, they struggle over winter and bloom sparsely. This type of hydrangea sets its bloom for the next year in the fall and our winters can be harsh, often burning off the buds. Therefore, they rarely bloom like we see in the photographs, causing disappointment.

People are rarely disappointed when they plant Hydrangea Paniculta. Varieties of Panicle Hydrangeas include: Limelight, Little Lime, Little Lamb, Pinky Winky, Quickfire, Little Quickfire, Phantom and Bobo. All are hardy hydrangeas that perform very well in our area. They have cone-shaped, dense blooms that will change colour (usually to a dusty rose) as the colder nights come upon us. Planted in partial to full sun, there is a variety for any space. These Hydrangeas can be cut back in the late Fall (November) or left with dried blooms on over winter and then cut in the early Spring.

All Hydrangeas like to be hydrated, hence the name. Hot, dry spots are not the best for these flowering shrubs. That said, they do not need to be on a constant H20 drip. Water them very well the first month of planting and then the normal prescription of one inch of water per week, whether from your hose or Mother Nature, is sufficient to get a beautiful flush of bloom – if you have the right hydrangea in the right location.

By Vikki Whitney

Owner of Griffins Greenhouses

