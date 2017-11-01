Bobcaygeon Impact 32 to Aid in Building Docks

Last fall, in a barn just outside town, a large group of folks got together to build some docks. It’s not what you’re thinking. In fact, Auctioneer Sean Evans was the only guy with a hammer.

Last year’s Bobcaygeon Impact 32 Expert Auction at the Lakeview Arts Barn was so much fun it’s back by popular demand. We raised more than $25,000 to build new permanent docks in town, and people are still talking about some of those wild ‘n crazy experts up there ‘helping’ the Auctioneer.

Like Craig Jermyn brandishing an autographed axe, and Happy Days Cap’n Frank Quast ready for the high seas in his little rubber boat, and

Sarah Quick and James Barrett cavorting onstage in full donkey gear!

It was such a fun fundraiser we’re going to do it again. Same location, and same superb canapes and dessert buffet. Lots of last year’s finest talent is back too, as well as lots of exciting new experts. And we’ll have another amazing array of silent auction items, prizes, and games.

You’re sure to find something you’ve always wanted to try among the many unique experiences you can only win at the Expert Auction. How about a day out in a new boat for you and your friends with an expert captain from Buckeye Marine to take you fishing, touring, swimming, rafting out, locking through – you name it.

Or maybe a pampered night on a luxurious Happy Days houseboat for you and a dozen friends, complete with an expert captain and chef?

From dinners on the town to original artwork to carpentry, we’ll be bidding to beat the band again this November 4th. Did we say there’ll be great music? And did we say there’s a cash bar and free transport back to town?

Tickets are available at Kawartha Coffee, Darling Insurance, and My Favourite Things, and full details are on www.visitbobcaygeon.com.

By Bonnie Harris